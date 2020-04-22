Connect with us

Features Relationships

Olawunmi Adegoke: Of Perception & Relationship Building

Features Relationships

Chineze Aina: Is the Lockdown Affecting Your Sex Life?

Features

Elohor Omonemu: Digital Fatigue Is Real & You're Probably Experiencing it Right Now!

Career Features Inspired

Dr Adekemi Adeniyan of Dentalcare Foundation is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Beauty Features

Gorgeous Women of Bald Geng

Career Features Relationships

Peter Molokwu: Stand Up Tall For You

Features Inspired

Biodun Da Silva: Why We Need to Continue to Elevate & Empower Girls

Career Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Let's Burst These Working From Home Myths

Features

'Funmilola Sanya: The Lord Said I Should Tell You

Features

BN Hot Topic: Is it Freedom of Sexual Expression or Dangerous Use of Social Media?

Features

Olawunmi Adegoke: Of Perception & Relationship Building

When people isolate themselves from freely relating with other personality type because they don’t want to get into quarrel or be misunderstood, they miss a lot. But they don’t know this. The funny thing is that there is always something to learn from every misunderstanding, but this will only happen if we are open to getting the best of our relationships.

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Many times, we already build a certain perception about other people; this is why it is very easy to judge a person by having just one encounter with them. So, when they do certain things, we draw certain conclusions based on our already existing perception of them.

Do you know why this is so easy to do?

We all have a mental picture of how we think life should be lived. So if other people don’t match up to that standard, we are quick to mentally put them in the position we deem fit.

A lot of times, we don’t want to appear judgmental, but then, we find ourselves complaining about how the other looks, talks, eats, or even communicates on social media. It is safe to say that most humans believe life should be lived from their own perceptive alone.

But the interesting thing is that, we all are uniquely created and have different personality type.

Learning from the book, People Style at Work by Robert Bolton and Dorothy Grover Bolton, there are 4 distinct People’s Style:

  • The Drivers. Those who tend to be very controlling and possibly demanding. They know what they want and they aren’t afraid to let you know.
  • The Analytics. They appear to be very intelligent, nerdy, or systematical and often pay close attention to the smallest details.
  • The Amiables. They are always supportive and more emotional. You can count on them and their words, as they are very reliable and trustworthy.
  • The Expressive. They generally have very high emotion and make decisions rather quickly. There are always excited and on the lookout to see what happens next.

Of all these styles, the book emphasizes that no ‘people’s style’ is bad in itself but of course, there can always be room to accommodate the excesses of any personality type. However, accommodating individual personality type does not mean that we should tolerate bad behaviour.

There should be an approach to how we engage in human relationship. This is by making allowances for others, knowing that no two individuals are the same. The way we all approach life is dependent on our intrinsic characteristics which is often influenced, over time, by cultural and environmental factors.

Having known this, it gives a better understanding of how essential our  accommodation of individual differences is for survival.

The better approach to living with people amicably will then be to appreciate each person’s uniqueness, seek for a common ground and live peaceably with them.

When people isolate themselves from freely relating with other personality type because they don’t want to get into quarrel or be misunderstood, they miss a lot. But they don’t know this. The funny thing is that there is always something to learn from every misunderstanding, but this will only happen if we are open to getting the best of our relationships.

No one is a monopoly of knowledge and no one has the all-time best behaviour. But we can learn from each other by relating freely without having a biased  and pre-conditioned mindset about others.

Related Topics:

I am Adegoke Olawunmi Joyce.  I am a Software Project Analyst. I am an Inspirational Writer/ Blogger @joyceolawumi.com, a budding Public Speaker and Self- Development Coach. I am passionate about inspiring people to greatness.  I currently run an online reading group ‘’30 Days Reading Challenge’’ where I help people develop a consistent reading habit, and also I run an Entrepreneurial endeavour, Yourbookshopper(an online Book resource company).  I believe that the best way to live is to “Love God and Serve Humanity”.My social media profilesBlog: www.joyceolawumi.comMy IG: joyceolawumi_blog My Facebook: Adegoke Wumi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Chineze Aina: Is the Lockdown Affecting Your Sex Life?

Olawunmi Adegoke: Of Perception & Relationship Building

Elohor Omonemu: Digital Fatigue Is Real & You’re Probably Experiencing it Right Now!

Dr Adekemi Adeniyan of Dentalcare Foundation is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Gorgeous Women of Bald Geng

Advertisement
css.php