WATCH Olori Esho Share 5 Things to Practice in a Long Distance Relationship During the Quarantine Period

TGIF! Watch Episode 11 - Greater Good of "Skinny Girl in Transit" on BN TV

WATCH Jackie Aina Share Helpful Tips on How to Own Your Confidence

WATCH Episode 3 & 4 of MTV Shuga's “Alone Together” Mini-Series On BN TV

Learn How to Make Nkwobi with Timini Egbuson on this Episode of "Off the Menu" | WATCH

You Should Absolutely Try Out this Cinnamon Rolls Recipe this Weekend | WATCH

This Sisi Yemmie's Pan-Fried Potato Recipe is Truly Special | WATCH

Dodos has some Amazing Comfy & Cute Outfit Ideas to Nail your Indoor Activities | Watch

Watch Episode 1 & 2 of the Brand New MTV Shuga "Alone Together" Mini-Series On BN TV

It’s 3 Generations of Beauty as Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson & Rani Rose cover People Magazine’s The Beautiful Issue

WATCH Olori Esho Share 5 Things to Practice in a Long Distance Relationship During the Quarantine Period

Published

3 hours ago

 on

So many couples are separated from each other during these quarantine period due to one reason or the other.

In this video, Olori Esho will discuss the struggles of long-distance relationships and she will share 5 things she makes sure to practice, which she’ll recommend other couples try as well in order to maintain a healthy relationship and keep the romance going.

Watch the vlog below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

