Learn How to Make this Extra Soft Sausage Bread Rolls with Sisi Jemimah | WATCH

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On Sisi Jemimah‘s latest food vlog, she takes us through the step-by-step process on how to make an extra soft sausage bread rolls.

These mini sausage rolls are very easy to make and a winner with kids.

Ingredients:

280g (2 cups + 3tbsp))Bread Flour

40g butter (3 tbsp)

40g Sugar (3tbsp)

120ml Milk (1/2 cup)

2 tbsp Milk Powder

4g Active Yeast (1 tsp)

1 Medium Egg, an extra one for glazing

8 -10 Sausages

1/2 tsp Salt

Watch and learn.

