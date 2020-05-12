BN TV
Learn How to Make this Extra Soft Sausage Bread Rolls with Sisi Jemimah | WATCH
On Sisi Jemimah‘s latest food vlog, she takes us through the step-by-step process on how to make an extra soft sausage bread rolls.
These mini sausage rolls are very easy to make and a winner with kids.
Ingredients:
280g (2 cups + 3tbsp))Bread Flour
40g butter (3 tbsp)
40g Sugar (3tbsp)
120ml Milk (1/2 cup)
2 tbsp Milk Powder
4g Active Yeast (1 tsp)
1 Medium Egg, an extra one for glazing
8 -10 Sausages
1/2 tsp Salt
