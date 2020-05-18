BN TV
Stephanie Coker Narrates her Labour Experience on this Episode of “African & Pregnant” | Watch
Stephanie Coker Aderinokun is out with another episode of her pregnancy vlog, “African & Pregnant,“ series which documents her pregnancy journey as an eye-opener to African future moms.
This episode is all about her labour experience. Stephanie narrates how all her plans for a perfect delivery quickly went downhill after she was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia hours into labour.
Watch the video below:
May 18, 2020 at 8:56 am
Motherhood is the best thing , so sweet