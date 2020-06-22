All the BTS Moments from Soweto Gospel Choir & Sauti Sol’s “Brighter Days” Music Video

Connect with us

Published

16 hours ago

 on

The award-winning afro-pop band Sauti Sol teamed up with the Soweto Gospel Choir for the track “Brighter Days“, off the recently released album “Midnight Train“.

“Brighter Days” is a motivational and spiritually uplifting anthem. The song reaffirms that one should not be weary or in despair but focus on the promise of brighter days. This sing-along praise song spreads positivity and encouragement across different nations in a time when it is needed most. The accompanying video, directed by Ofentse Mwase (OM Films), was shot in South Africa in Johannesburg’s historic main studio, Downtown Music Hub.

They’ve decided to give us a view of the behind the scene magic-making of the video.

See for yourself!

