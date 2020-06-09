Temi Olajide: Dear Mums, Celebrate Your Wins!

Dear Mums,

As we all know, motherhood is one of those full-time jobs you never get a vacation from. 24 hours, 365 days a year, you are a mum and sometimes it can be difficult – from the sleepless nights you have to endure when your kids are babies, to when you’re trying to potty-train them and even until they leave for the university, it is a never-ending job. And yes, you may not get it right all the time but I want you to know that 90% of being a mum is being there for your kids and for that, you are a good mum!

When it comes to multitasking, no one does it better. You’re working a 9-5, or perhaps running a business, (or sometimes doing both), raising kids, managing your home… there’s always so much to do, but you manage to do it all. You are always putting everyone’s needs before yours and even when you feel like you’re not doing enough, know that you’re a good mum.

You have taught your kids how to stand up for themselves and what they believe in. How to treat others, how to manage their emotions, how not to feel inferior to others, and in recent times, you have also added teacher to your feather – you are homeschooling your children. In today’s world, where you’re constantly bombarded with opinions, articles, and varying advice on parenting, it’s easy to doubt yourself sometimes and berate yourself for not doing enough. But as long as you’re doing your best each day, you’re a good mum.

Whether you’re a stay-at-home mum who hasn’t yet figured out what that elusive ‘me time’ looks like once the kids are in bed or the working mum who hasn’t yet figured out how to manage everything, or you are in between both, you are exactly where your family needs you to be and the truth is there’s no amount of snacks or gadgets, screen time or cookies, expensive toy, or birthday parties that can replace you. Even on your bad days, you are a good mum and nobody is more important to your family other than you.

To the working mums who work all day and get back from work tired and all you want to do is sleep but your kids need your attention, so you put your needs aside to be there for them. To the stay-at-home mum who stays at home or works from home so they can remain with their children and just can’t seem to catch a break, as there is always a chore to do while taking care of your babies. To the mum who lost her child and somehow still takes care of her other children and puts a smile on her face, but inside of her, in her eyes and heart, there is pain. To the new mum who has slept for one hour today because her baby just won’t sleep. To the mum who is trying to figure raising adolescents for the first time. You are doing a good job!

Parenting can be a very public job and people can be really critical about how you raise your kids, but don’t beat yourself up when you make mistakes. You’re not perfect, no one is.

Celebrate your wins, work on your weaknesses and most importantly, take each day as it comes. You are doing a fantastic job because you are a good mum and for that, I celebrate you!

Don’t let anyone else tell you any differently.

Love,

Mummyclinicc