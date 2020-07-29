Connect with us

BN TV Music

Get to Know More About Fireboy DML on MTV Base "Behind The Story"

BN TV Inspired

"Do It Afraid" - Watch Dr Folakemi Ezenwanne's Inspiring Speech at TEDxLagos

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch Emem Isong's "Weekend Getaway" starring Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Nouah & Ini Edo

BN TV

You Should Try Out The Kitchen Muse's Beans Porridge Recipe

BN TV Inspired

Be Inspired by Tara Fela-Durotoye's Journey on "Against the Odds with Peace Hyde"

BN TV Music

You'll Love Tuke Morgan's Sax Cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley

BN TV

Khalil has a lot on his mind on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Your First Look at Jammal Ibrahim's Short Film "Pause"

BN TV Music

Watching this Cover of 2Baba's “If Love is A Crime” Will Make You Love Johnny Drille Even More

BN TV

Aceberg TM's "Heart Breaker" is a Broken Love Story starring Toni Tones

BN TV

Get to Know More About Fireboy DML on MTV Base “Behind The Story”

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On the season finale of MTV Base “Behind The Story“, Fireboy DML opened up on his journey from being an unknown singer to being one of the most talked-about music acts in Nigeria.

Fireboy, whose real name is Adedamola Adefolahan, spoke about his relatively normal childhood in Abeokuta before discovering music as his life’s purpose in his second year at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

His parents expected that he would venture into academia, so it’s not surprising that his dad expressed disappointment in his career choice after his graduation from university. With his new-found success, his parents have gotten over their disappointment, and have become his biggest fans.

In the interview, he narrated the journey to developing his unique sound – a fresh medley of afro-pop and R&B, that gives off some alte vibes at the same time.

Fireboy’s episode drew the curtain on this season of Behind The Story, the thrilling MTV Base content where Nigeria’s biggest entertainment stars tell it all on their journey to the limelight, offering viewers a peek into the name behind the fame.

Watch the interview below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Boluwa Olojo of Go Ads Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Cisi Eze: Seeking Validation with Intention

This is Why Nigerians Need More Community/Public Libraries

Living Your Difference: Tom Is Not Trying to Be a Man… He Just Is!

Adanna Elechi: The Mistake I Made with My Debut Novel – The Cover

Advertisement
css.php