Mrs Kush has something spicy for you to try out this weekend – Suya.

If you’ve ever wanted to know how to make your own Suya at home this recipe is for you!

Ingredient

300g – 500g Beef

1 Seasoning Cube

200g Yaji (Suya Pepper)

100ml -200ml Oil

8-10 Wooden Skewers

Onion, Tomato & Cucumber to garnish

Watch and learn!