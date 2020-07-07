Azeez Does All He Can to Save his Mum on Episode Two of “My Name Is A-Zed”

If you love Web Series or Nigerian Movies, you will love the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics in a bid to save his dying mother. Brought to you by The Naked Convos.

On Episode 2, Azeez narrates his crazy night out working to his friend and roommate, Dare. Chief George decides to start a war within his party after speaking to Alhaji. We meet Otunba, Chief George’s opponent who is elated by the party’s decision to pick him over George.

Watch the video below: