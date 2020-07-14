Remembering the Good & Happy Times with Nicole Thea ❤️

She was a blissful soul and an energetic dancer!

Nicole Thea was eight months pregnant with son Reign. She passed away at home in Hexborough, Yorkshire, on Saturday morning after reportedly complaining to her boyfriend Boga, also known as Jeffrey Frimpong part of the group Ghana Boyz, that she was suffering chest and back pains.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and (partner) Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. As a family, we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened”, the message announcing her sad passing on Instagram.

Nicole posted regular updates on her pregnancy and several videos filmed before her death, which will be posted on her YouTube channel, the family said. Her final videos showed her getting a cast of her eight-month baby belly, a behind-the-scenes shoot of her bathing in milk and answering questions from fans.

To remember the incredible dancer and cheerful soul she was while alive, we’re sharing some of her recent vlogs.

Her Energetic Dance Steps

Photo Credit: nicoletheatv