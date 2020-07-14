Connect with us

BN TV

Remembering the Good & Happy Times with Nicole Thea ❤️

BN TV

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Steve Harvey's Game Show “Family Feud Africa”

BN TV

The Only Basil Mackerel Fish Sauce Recipe You Need | The Kitchen Muse

BN TV Comedy

The Priceless Moment Ooni of Ife proved he’s Mr Macaroni’s Biggest Fan

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A Tale of Love & Self Discovery: Watch the Trailer for Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim's "Ìfé"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

We’re Getting Another Season of "Castle & Castle" & it’s Showing Exclusively on Netflix

BN TV Movies & TV

Remembering Naya Rivera through our Favourite "Glee" Performances

BN TV

Get Your Weekly Dose of Sisi Yemmie on a New Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

BN TV

Mariam Bakre is Sharing her Birth Story on this New Vlog featuring Baby Faizah

BN TV Movies & TV

You've Got to Watch Twyse Ereme's Gripping Short Film "Conception"

BN TV

Remembering the Good & Happy Times with Nicole Thea ❤️

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

She was a blissful soul and an energetic dancer!

Nicole Thea was eight months pregnant with son Reign. She passed away at home in Hexborough, Yorkshire, on Saturday morning after reportedly complaining to her boyfriend Boga, also known as Jeffrey Frimpong part of the group Ghana Boyz, that she was suffering chest and back pains.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and (partner) Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. As a family, we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened”, the message announcing her sad passing on Instagram.

Nicole posted regular updates on her pregnancy and several videos filmed before her death, which will be posted on her YouTube channel, the family said. Her final videos showed her getting a cast of her eight-month baby belly, a behind-the-scenes shoot of her bathing in milk and answering questions from fans.

To remember the incredible dancer and cheerful soul she was while alive, we’re sharing some of her recent vlogs.

Check them out:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

 

Her Energetic Dance Steps

Photo Credit: nicoletheatv

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jean Clare Oge: It is not always THEM… Sometimes, it is YOU

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

These South African Women Did Not Know They Were Pregnant Until The Day of Delivery

Tolulope Oginni of Transfurd Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php