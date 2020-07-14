BN TV
Remembering the Good & Happy Times with Nicole Thea ❤️
She was a blissful soul and an energetic dancer!
Nicole Thea was eight months pregnant with son Reign. She passed away at home in Hexborough, Yorkshire, on Saturday morning after reportedly complaining to her boyfriend Boga, also known as Jeffrey Frimpong part of the group Ghana Boyz, that she was suffering chest and back pains.
“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and (partner) Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. As a family, we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened”, the message announcing her sad passing on Instagram.
To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx
Nicole posted regular updates on her pregnancy and several videos filmed before her death, which will be posted on her YouTube channel, the family said. Her final videos showed her getting a cast of her eight-month baby belly, a behind-the-scenes shoot of her bathing in milk and answering questions from fans.
To remember the incredible dancer and cheerful soul she was while alive, we’re sharing some of her recent vlogs.
Check them out:
Her Energetic Dance Steps
Good morning family, social media has been tense the past week. Here’s something to make you smile 🥺🌹Lets all have @global_boga energy, he even scared me lmao 😂 ___ Film yourself doing this routine and tag us both #niconicochallenge ___ song – Global Boga ft. Nicole Thea – NICO NICO
