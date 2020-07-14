Don’t Miss the New Episodes of Steve Harvey’s Game Show “Family Feud Africa”

New episodes of Steve Harvey‘s game show, “Family Feud Africa” has premiered and it features families from Ghana and South Africa.

The game show is all about families who will win money based on their main game score. Families win 50 South African Rand per point in the main game, and Fast Money is played for 150 Rand per point in Fast Money. Should the family win Fast Money, the prize money is augmented to 75,000 Rand.

Watch the new episodes below:

Family Feud in South Africa

Family Feud in Ghana