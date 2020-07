Food vlogger, Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” is back with another yummy and irresistible recipe for you and yours.

This Mackerel Fish Sauce has so much flavour because of the added Basil and Bukie used smoked Mackerel. It’s perfect with boiled or fried yam, boiled or fried plantains, potatoes, pasta or rice. It’s a really simple sauce that will fast become a staple in your home.

Watch the vlog below: