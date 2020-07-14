The Priceless Moment Ooni of Ife proved he’s Mr Macaroni’s Biggest Fan

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Mr Macaroni and BBNaija’s Seyi Awolowo recently paid a visit to the palace of Ooni of Ife to meet with the monarch Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

The social media sensation and comedian shared videos of the courtesy visit on Instagram. In the video, it’s obvious the Ooni is a big fan of Mr freaky-freaky has he correctly imitated his catchphrases.

Sharing his excitement on his social media page, Debo Adebayo wrote:

Honor of my life to have spent an incredibly exciting and overwhelming day with the Alayeluwa, Arole Oduduwa, Olofin Adimula!! His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi ( Ojaja II ) The Ooni of Ife!! @ooniadimulaife
He showed me so much love, I was speechless!! Totally unbelievable!!
Thank you for this moment sir and for showing how ready you are to invest in the Youths! This for me is priceless!!! May your reign be long and prosperous!!! Kabiesi oooooooooooo

P.S: Kabiesi also freakied my Account 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

See for yourself!

