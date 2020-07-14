Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A Tale of Love & Self Discovery: Watch the Trailer for Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim's "Ìfé"

BN TV Comedy

The Priceless Moment Ooni of Ife proved he’s Mr Macaroni’s Biggest Fan

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

We’re Getting Another Season of "Castle & Castle" & its Showing Exclusively on Netflix

BN TV Movies & TV

Remembering Naya Rivera through our Favourite "Glee" Performances

BN TV

Get Your Weekly Dose of Sisi Yemmie on a New Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

BN TV

Mariam Bakre is Sharing her Birth Story on this New Vlog featuring Baby Faizah

BN TV Movies & TV

You've Got to Watch Twyse Ereme's Gripping Short Film "Conception"

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch up on Episode 1 & 2 of Damilola Mike Bamiloye’s New Series “Abbatoir”

BN TV

Madrina Drinks Her Way through this Episode of Ndani TV TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A Sneak Peek of Judy Austin’s Forthcoming Film “Fear” starring Yul Edochie, Maureen Ihua & Vanessa Okeke

BN TV

A Tale of Love & Self Discovery: Watch the Trailer for Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim’s “Ìfé”

BN TV

Published

14 mins ago

 on

The official trailer for Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim’s upcoming LGBTQ-themed film “Ìfé” is out, starring “MTV Shuga” star, Uzoamaka Aniunoh and Cindy Amadi.

The film is directed by Uyai Ikpe-Etim and is aimed at changing the narrative and the representation of LGBTQ (Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer) in Nollywood.

The Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board, Adedayo Thomas criticized the movie, promising to “track down those involved in it” because “the laws of the land prohibits certain things,” but producer Pamela Adie says they had no intention of taking the film to the board in the first place.

Speaking to Premium Times, Pamela says:

It’s not going to be on YouTube, we are building our own platform where people can pay to watch movies like an on-demand streaming platform. Maybe if Netflix decides to show it after a year of release, why not? For now, we don’t plan to release it on any other site.

I intend to make more films that centre on stories about LGBTQ people, particularly Nigerian lesbian, bisexual, and queer women.

Talking about her directorial debut not being aired in every Nigerian household or being watched in cinemas across the country, director Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim says, “What I am focused on is the joy the movie is going to bring to the LGBT community in Nigeria, not the public perception of a lesbian love-themed movie or any possible backlash.’’

Ìfé tells the story of ìfé and Adaora, two Nigerian women who fall in love over a three-day date, but can their love withstand the realities of being lesbian in Nigeria.

Check out some BTS photos:

Watch the trailer below:
Learn more about the upcoming film here.
Photo Credit: @ ife_movie
Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jean Clare Oge: It is not always THEM… Sometimes, it is YOU

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

These South African Women Did Not Know They Were Pregnant Until The Day of Delivery

Tolulope Oginni of Transfurd Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php