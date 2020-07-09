Olawunmi Adegoke: How Do You Approach Learning?

Connect with us

When it comes to learning life lessons, we have moved past just getting knowledge from the classroom. The streets of social media, books, events, conferences, training have come to our aid. Even at that, we most times don’t maximize some other opportunities to learn, especially those in our close radar. That is, folks closest to us.

I have observed a very common trend lately; it is easier for people to say they are learning from someone far away, a role model they might never have met, or even a celebrity on social media. Whilst this is very possible, I think that we sometimes undervalue the lessons we can pick from those we interact with more closely.

What happens sometimes is that we feel everyone is trying to figure out their own life, and so should we. But the painful reality about this is that it just keeps us going in circles, making avoidable mistakes and wasting precious time.

Sometimes, it is the ego of not wanting to ask for help, or the fear of being ridiculed, but when you know what you truly want to get, then it is will be easier to stoop and take the learners approach.

I think another issue we may also have is being too selective from those we can learn from. Whilst it isn’t everything we see people do that we should take in hook, line, and sinker, but of course, there will always be something you can learn from another.

For example, when you see a friend who has mastered a habit so well and is producing tangible results from it, it is good to be open to learning from such friend. It could be something as simple as their time management skill, the way they coordinate things effectively, or even their fashion sense. The idea is that you are deliberate about picking things to learn from your relationships.

There is no point isolating yourself and striving alone. There is better wisdom in collaborating and learning from others. It is often said that if you want to go fast, you go alone, but if you want to go far, then you go with people.

Another aspect of learning is being able to receive evaluations from those closest to us. I believe that these are the people who truly see us, know us, and can give us a very honest assessment of ourselves.

There is definitely more to life and relationships than just hugging, smiling, partying, and even praying together. There should also be times when we sit down and hear some hard truths.

To start learning from people closest to you, practice these 5 simple things:

  • Honor people around you and do not despise anyone
  • Be very observant
  • Genuinely ask questions having the right motive
  • Do not be judgmental
  • Be open to learning

Always remember that we all are created to aid each other’s journey on earth. No one knows it all, we grow by learning from each other.  You need me, and I need you too.

I am Adegoke Olawunmi Joyce.  I am a Software Project Manager. I am an Inspirational Writer/ Blogger @joyceolawunmi.com, a budding Public Speaker and a Transformational Coach. I am passionate about inspiring people to greatness.  I run an online reading group ‘’30 Days Reading Challenge’’ where I help people develop a consistent reading habit, and also I run an Entrepreneurial endeavour, Yourbookshopper(an online Book resource company) . I believe that the best way to live is to “Love God and Serve Humanity”. My social media profiles Blog: www.joyceolawumi.com My IG: joyceolawumi_blog My Facebook: Adegoke Wumi

