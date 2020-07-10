Binge-Watch Four Episodes of Steve Harvey’s Game Show “Family Feud Africa”

A new show popped up on our radar recently and it is quite interesting. Steve Harvey is hosting his popular game show, “Family Feud” in Africa.

Families will win money based on their main game score. Families win 50 South African Rand per point in the main game, and Fast Money is played for 150 Rand per point in Fast Money. Should the family win Fast Money, the prize money is augmented to 75,000 Rand.

Watch the episodes below:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4