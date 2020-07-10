BN TV
You Should Try Out Sisi Yemmie’s Beans & Corn Pottage Recipe this Weekend
Sisi Yemmie is here again with a new delicacy tutorial and this time, it’s ‘beans and corn pottage’.
Make the yummiest corn and beans pottage! Also called “Adalu” is such a comforting meal especially on cold days (even every day)-the crunch of the corn and the softness of the beans in this delicious palm oil sauce is everything! You can use sweet corn if you don’t have fresh corn. Use Oloyin Beans (Honey Beans).
INGREDIENTS
Beans
Corn
Onions
Palm Oil
Tomatoes
Pepper
Crayfish
Smoked Fish
Salt To taste
Watch the vlog below: