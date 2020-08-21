Watch 13-Year-Old Brayden Harrington Narrate how Joe Biden Encouraged Him to Overcome his Stutter

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Here’s some weekend motivation, letting you know that no challenge is impossible to overcome.

Watch Brayden Harrington, a 13 year old boy from Concord, New Hampshire, as he explains how Joe Biden changed his life forever.

The American teenager who has struggled with stuttering his whole life narrated how he met Joe Biden and how he encouraged him to overcome stuttering, something that he (Biden) also struggled with.

The young boy said:

I met him in new Hampshire and he told me that we were part of the same club, we stutter. He showed me how he matched his address to make them easier to say out loud, so I did the same thing today. Now I’m here talking to you about the future, about our future.

He proceeded to bring out a note and then continued:

We all want the world to feel better, we need the world to feel better. I’m just a regular kid and in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me feel more confident about something that has bothered my whole life.

Make sure to inspire someone today!

Watch the video below:

