Maite Makgoba shares How She’s Impacting Self-Image of African Girls with High-Fashion Dolls on “Under 40 CEOs”

This week’s episode of “Under 40 CEOs” shines the spotlight on South African entrepreneur, Maite Makgoba, who decided to create South African toys and kiddie’s fashion, titled Momppy Mommy.

Maite Makgoba is a qualified linguist who studied at the Tshwane University of Technology and worked for the South African National Defence Force. ⁣⁣

Working in the military and growing up in the township contributed to her “now or never” attitude towards life. ⁣⁣She launched her company to produce dolls with an ethnic outlook and twist. Her dolls give the much-needed representation that African girls and indeed the rest of the world yearn for – a high-fashion doll made to rival the best-selling dolls in the world. ⁣⁣

Watch the episode below: