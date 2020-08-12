BN TV
Craving Something Light? This Ram Curry by The Kitchen Muse is Totally Perfect
On the latest episode of “The Kitchen Muse”, Bukie has shared a recipe for this tasty looking, mouth watering ram curry 😍😍
“Ram Meat has to be my favourite kind of red meat, I came up with this Ram Curry Sauce because i wanted to enjoy my Eid meat in a different way from the regular. You’re going to love this recipe! Sub Goat Meat or Chicken and use the same steps. Enjoy!” the food vlogger stated.
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Cook Time: 40 Minutes
Total Time: 45 Minutes
Serves: 3
Ingredients
1.5 Kg Ram Meat
1.5 Cups Coconut Milk/Cream
1/2 Med Onion
2 Cloves Garlic
3 Small Habanero
1 Tsp Onion Powder
1/2 CupOil
1/2 Cup Carrots (Sliced)
1/2 Cup Spring Onions (Sliced)
2 Tbsp Curry Powder
2 Stock Cubes
Salt to taste
Watch the video below: