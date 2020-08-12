Craving Something Light? This Ram Curry by The Kitchen Muse is Totally Perfect

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On the latest episode of “The Kitchen Muse”, Bukie has shared a recipe for this tasty looking, mouth watering ram curry 😍😍

“Ram Meat has to be my favourite kind of red meat, I came up with this Ram Curry Sauce because i wanted to enjoy my Eid meat in a different way from the regular. You’re going to love this recipe! Sub Goat Meat or Chicken and use the same steps. Enjoy!” the food vlogger stated.

Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Cook Time: 40 Minutes
Total Time: 45 Minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients
1.5 Kg Ram Meat
1.5 Cups Coconut Milk/Cream
1/2 Med Onion
2 Cloves Garlic
3 Small Habanero
1 Tsp Onion Powder
1/2 CupOil
1/2 Cup Carrots (Sliced)
1/2 Cup Spring Onions (Sliced)
2 Tbsp Curry Powder
2 Stock Cubes
Salt to taste

Watch the video below:

