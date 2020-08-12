Craving Something Light? This Ram Curry by The Kitchen Muse is Totally Perfect

On the latest episode of “The Kitchen Muse”, Bukie has shared a recipe for this tasty looking, mouth watering ram curry 😍😍

“Ram Meat has to be my favourite kind of red meat, I came up with this Ram Curry Sauce because i wanted to enjoy my Eid meat in a different way from the regular. You’re going to love this recipe! Sub Goat Meat or Chicken and use the same steps. Enjoy!” the food vlogger stated.

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: 40 Minutes

Total Time: 45 Minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients

1.5 Kg Ram Meat

1.5 Cups Coconut Milk/Cream

1/2 Med Onion

2 Cloves Garlic

3 Small Habanero

1 Tsp Onion Powder

1/2 CupOil

1/2 Cup Carrots (Sliced)

1/2 Cup Spring Onions (Sliced)

2 Tbsp Curry Powder

2 Stock Cubes

Salt to taste

Watch the video below: