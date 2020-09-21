BNQuoteoftheDay

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Today’s Quote of the Day is by Che Guevara.

Words that do not match deeds are unimportant.

BellaNaija.com

1 Comment

  1. Apostle Joshua Selman

    September 21, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Powerful meaning

