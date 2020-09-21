Features#BNQuoteoftheDay Published 5 hours ago on September 21, 2020By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Che Guevara.Words that do not match deeds are unimportant. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDayChe Guevara Up NextOluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What Do You Do When Forgiveness Becomes a Burden Don't MissIvie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline 1 Comment Apostle Joshua Selman September 21, 2020 at 11:45 amPowerful meaning ReplyLeave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay
Apostle Joshua Selman
September 21, 2020 at 11:45 am
Powerful meaning