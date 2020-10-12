How is it that the Nigerian police has failed to understand the youth and is now failing the #EndSARS movement as well? How ironic, the audacity of police brutality at a peaceful #EndPoliceBrutality protest… how bad does it need to get?

It’s really ridiculous that for over four years now, young people have pleaded with the same officials responsible for their safety to stop harassing, brutalizing and killing them. But it has all fallen on deaf ears.

“The irony that we’re protesting police brutality and they are still brutally assaulting Nigerian citizens UNLAWFULLY. And embarrassment, the old corrupt Governance will END #EndSARS” a Twitter user wrote.

Now, the youths have found the will, power and strength to come out in their numbers and protest for their lives, lives that they have a right to, and still, these officials are carrying out these same inhumane acts.

We have heard reports of teargas, pepper spray, water canons and live ammunitions being used on protestants by police officers. It’s appalling!

One Jimoh Ishaq was confirmed dead on Saturday. He was shot by a policeman during one of the #EndSARSNOW protest in Ogbomosho.

Jimoh Ishaq is dead and no tweet from you this time! You killed him! #EndSars https://t.co/m4M8LKgng9 — Ayobami Ayobami (@dondekojo) October 10, 2020

Barely 24hours after President @MBuhari said he is committed to reforming @PoliceNG, another errant officer reportedly shot dead an innocent citizen; Jimoh Ishaq during #EndSarsNow protest in Ogbomosho. What a response! But we remain resilient!

We must be safe in our country! pic.twitter.com/X3KPMG53Kj — #NotTooYoungToRun (@YIAGA) October 10, 2020

Jimoh Ishaq was murdered in cold blood by your blood thirsty monster Men of the @PoliceNG today at ogbomoso #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSarsOgbomosho pic.twitter.com/HTp7OU0GdT — Engr Yasir Arafat Jubril🏗🏢🌉🛤🛣 (@oil_shaeikh) October 10, 2020

Someone died today so you could walk freely. Remember his name, say his name.

JIMOH ISHAQ. Rest in peace King. — Baba Oja M.D (@tweetcyborg) October 10, 2020

This is the video pic.twitter.com/aEVk6vKSKW — Osasere Osas (@osasere_osas) October 10, 2020

At this point, the protest must yield the expected results. We must see the end of police brutality in Nigeria.

They are outrightly telling us that they feel no remorse for their actions, they are taking more lives and putting more people in danger, What more reason do we need to #EndSARS?

Nigerian police use teargas at protest demanding an end to police brutality in the country https://t.co/7zW3dwX7uX pic.twitter.com/WsVydLlNn2 — CNN Africa (@CNNAfrica) October 11, 2020

They're shooting tear gas and water cannons at us.. LET THE WORLD KNOW WE WERE MATCHING PEACEFULLY✊✊✊#EndSarsNow #EndSARS — Clinton Brown Essang (@Zaddy_Clinton) October 11, 2020

YOU MEAN TO TELL ME THAT IN THE CAPITAL OF NIGERIA PEOPLE CAN NOT EXERCISE THEIR RIGHTS TO PROTEST PEACEFULLY WITHOUT BEING HARASSED AND ATTACKED ?? THE CAPITAL ???????? #EndSARS — space whore (@LadyDonli) October 11, 2020

FOR THE 3RD DAY NIGERIA POLICE OFFICERS HAVE TEARGASSED US, THIS TIME THEY ALSO BROUGHT WATER CANNONS. SEVERAL PEOPLE INCLUDING ME ARE WOUNDED. #EndSARS #AbujaProtests — Chief Hydra (@BrianJDennis) October 11, 2020

I've just watched a video of an Abuja protester who was beaten up by the 'Pro people' & I just can't… See, SARS must end, we are confronting the government and if you stand with them, we are confronting you too. #EndSARS — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) October 11, 2020

POLICE MEN HELD ON TO PHONES WE DROOPED WHILE WE WERE RUNNING FOR OUR LIVES, PICKED UP WHEN WE CALLED IN SEARCH OF THEM, AND TRIED TO KIDNAP US! #EndSARS — D-Truce (@Dusten_Truce) October 11, 2020

this isn’t grand theft auto, this is a police vehicle ramming over citizens protesting and almost killed two innocent youths.

THE FIGHT ISN’T OVER!#EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/nUNq6madIq — SUPER SMADA #ENDSARS!🤯 (@SuperSmada) October 11, 2020

Policemen comot uniform, assumed a new criminal identity as 'Pro SARS' protesters, entered the crowd and began to beat up people. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) October 11, 2020

They are still shooting at peaceful protesters. SARS hasn’t been dissolved! You can never take them serious! We don’t want them in other units. We want them out of the Force completely!! Ordinary police Dey harass boys too #EndSARS #ReformPoliceNG — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) October 11, 2020

Dear @Google Nigerians have lost their lives in the #EndSARS protest for simply speaking up against oppression In order to show support for the Nigerian Youth, change your doodle so many others can be aware of this struggle Keep RT or sharing until they do this! — AUNTY ADA (@Auntyadaa) October 11, 2020

See our Abuja peaceful protests being responded to with brute force repeatedly, while the Nigerians in diaspora doing #EndSARS protests from UK, US, Germany, etc dont have to worry that someone will come throw tear gas at them…. The whole Nigerian Police <<<<<< — Fola Olatunji-David (@folasanwo) October 11, 2020

Don't be. It was instinctive and the safest thing to do. All of you running away to safety made it easier on me. At that moment I only had myself to care and worry over otherwise I would have had to worry over everyone. You made my life easier ❤

I am so sorry I couldn't do more. https://t.co/4w3ZTvE0Mh — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 10, 2020

We shouldn't let this slide. Stand for each other. We can't keep running and leaving people behind. Or they'll pick us off one by one #EndSARS #EndSARS — The one and only (@_Umar__A) October 11, 2020

To our young citizens, please continue to speak. Please speak as leaders, not as victims. Leaders respond, victims react. Press the point to negotiate for a win/win. The police/public officer is also sometimes a victim of a warped system. Change everything. #ENDSARS — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 10, 2020

I appeal to leaders in government and the police force, please listen and respond. #ENDSARSNOW as a courageous commitment to change. When people are not heard, they raise their voices. This is a generational opportunity to move 200m people, mostly youths, to achieve development. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 10, 2020

I was at the #EndSARS Lagos protests today. People looked out for each other and handed out food and water. Police were around and mostly kept away from the crowd. Sadly not the case in Ogbomosho, Abeokuta & Abuja with arrests, one person dead and teargas and live rounds used. — Stephanie Busari (@StephanieBusari) October 10, 2020

The lack of Government response in the #EndSARS situation is abominable. Therefore, I am going to fly 1 exceptional Nigerian youth to the UK, and we will show international diplomats how prosperous Nigerian youth are. I work in NG, I believe in you. Reply if it should be you. — Adam Bradford (@Entre_Adam) October 10, 2020

Everybody please continue to apply pressure! We need @dabiodunMFR to take action NOW. Innocent peaceful protesters in Abeokuta are still detained and need their governor to intervene!! https://t.co/5txo0c3rmo — Damilola (@darlingdami) October 11, 2020

FOR THE THIRD DAY IN ABUJA. THE POLICE AGAIN ARE FIRING AT US. AGAIN!! This is happening, guys!!! In the Federal Capital Territory!!! Keep RTn for the world to see.. #EndSars #EndSarsNow pic.twitter.com/8mj0VVMe1U — Abdulsalam Khalid🇳🇬 (@dr_khalidz) October 11, 2020

PLEASE!!! A NOTORIOUS SARS OFFICER IN CALABAR "MARTINS LYON/LION" IS THREATENING THOSE OF US PLANNING TO PROTEST IN CALABAR ON MONDAY!!!

IF ANYTHING HAPPENS TO ANY OF US, PLEASE DON'T LET HIM GO FREE!!! PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD!!! THIS MAN IS THREATENING US!!!! #EndSARS #EndSarsNow — eka iban. (@evenyeee) October 10, 2020

They’ve held me and 2 others at Force headquarters Abuja — KAREN KING (@theKarenKing) October 11, 2020

I am about to get arrested at Eagle Square, Abuja

You know where to find me#EndSarsNow #PoliceBrutalityInNigeria — END SARS NOW: JIMOH ISIAKA• (@AF_Olasubomi) October 11, 2020

Dear Abuja people, if you must come with your car, park it very far from Unity Fountain and Force Headquarters. Otherwise, use Bolt or Uber. Let us see how they will deflate our car tyres today. #EndSARS #AbujaProtests — Chief Hydra (@BrianJDennis) October 11, 2020

They beat me up badly and pepper sprayed me but it is well — KAREN KING (@theKarenKing) October 11, 2020

One lady fell, 5 men from @PoliceNG gathered around her and were flogging her with pipes and belt. Its embarrassing. #EndSARS — We are all Jimoh Isiaq (@I_Am_Ilemona) October 11, 2020

@theKarenKing was arrested

She needs help

She ain't picking her calls — Aunty Grace (@Gracymama1) October 11, 2020

She has been saved!!! She just twitted that she was beaten and pepper sprayed but she's safe now.#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #PoliceBrutalityInNigeria #EndSarsProtests — Badru Lanrez #EndSars (@badru_lanrez) October 11, 2020

The irony that we’re protesting police brutality and they are still brutally assaulting Nigerian citizens UNLAWFULLY.

And embarrassment, the old corrupt Governance will END #EndSARS — mimi (@mimi42811092) October 11, 2020

