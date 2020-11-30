Connect with us

BN TV

Patricia Bright Reflects on How Far She Has Come in Her 30s

BN TV Comedy

Catch the New Hilarious Episode of "Banana Republic" Season 2

BN TV

Get Your Weekly Dose of Dimma Umeh on a New Episode of "Dimma Living"

BN TV Events Music

You should Totally Watch Chike Perform "Soldier" & "Beautiful People" at #TFAA2020

BN TV

A Day in the Life of Tolani Baj - Photo Shoot, Fan Love & Being Happy

BN TV Career

Get to Know More about Paystack's Ezra Olubi in this Interview with Peace Itimi

BN TV

Motara apologises for teasing a Child Beggar says She's Been Looking for the Girl | WATCH

BN TV

“ I am not a murderer I am a mother” - “Ultimate Love” Co-winner Rosie is Speaking Her Truth

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Laju Iren’s Short Film “Nigerian Son” is so Timely | Watch

BN TV

Don't Miss Adanna & David's Last Video on "Two Navigate" Series

BN TV

Patricia Bright Reflects on How Far She Has Come in Her 30s

BN TV

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Our favourite influencer and vlogger Patricia Bright has released a new episode on her Youtube channel, in the video, she talks about life in her twenties, career choices, and how life is going now she’s in her 30s.

She says:

I’m in that 30 plus category…. proud and happy I am excited to see how things have changed for me and thought it would be good to talk about it. Soo many things I missed so feel free to share and chat in the comments

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tendia O: It is Not a Crime to Be Single

Uzezi Agboge: We Can Live a Life of Positivity Like Disney Characters

BN Book Review: Brimstones & Rainbows by Ololade Akintoye | Review by The BookLady NG

Is Castration the Right Punishment for Rapists?

Biodun Da-Silva: How to Find Peace in a Chaotic World
Advertisement
css.php