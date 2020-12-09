BN2020Epilogues: Joan Learned About the Things that Matter in 2020

For many, 2020 has been a year of ups, downs, and many in-betweens. We know you have a lot to tell us and have asked that, as one big family, we all share our joy, pain, wins, losses, and successes through the year.

For Joan Bishio, the year started with a relationship breakup. But then, she started winning.

***

2020, just like every new year, came with lots of hope and expectations. I did not have a new year resolution this year. I just wanted everything to be better. But the year had other plans.

The first quarter of the year saw me leave a relationship that had no future, one I was scared to leave. The second quarter of the year saw me giving love a chance once more and I’m glad I took that shot. The lockdown saw me read the greatest number of books I’ve read in a year, 25. My business, just like most businesses, took a nose dive and we could not achieve up to half of what my partner and I set out to achieve this year.

Unfortunately, it took my friend losing her mum for me to realise my mum means the world to me. I forged a better relationship with her and that’s one of the highlights of my 2020. My grandpa passed on, at 112, so no be small celebration of life we do.

Despite the lows and mid-lows, I also got some highs that manifested in the last quarter of the year. I am my worst enemy (something I’m trying hard to correct), so when I saw an ad to participate in a creative business competition, I told myself that there was no way I was going to make it. Moreover, my business was not ready. Anyway, I applied on the closing day while on a trip, just to kill time. I wasn’t surprised when I made it to the quarterfinals and then to the semi-finals. But when I received the mail that I made it to the finals, I waited one whole day to see if they’ll pull a Steve Harvey on me. Not only did I make it to the finals, baby girl won! 2021 is already looking like a good year because courtesy of this win, I will be going to Denmark.

I’m grateful for my family this year; we showed that we are our best support system ever. My business is on a slow but steady path to growth, my career is blossoming too. All in all, I’m grateful for the lessons 2020 taught me, I can’t wait to see what 2021 unfolds.