BNShareYourHustle: Everythingfoodstore is Your Go-To Store for Healthy Food

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Everythingfoodstore | @everythingfoodstore

***

Everythingfoodstore is the healthy food store you need to know.

Their unripe plantain flour has lots of health benefits which includes; lowers blood pressure, controls sugar level, prevent Anemia during pregnancy, good for the heart, lowers cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood, controls weight, reduces constipation, healthy for diabetic patient, prevents ulcer etc and 1kg pack goes for N1,400.

Their various products can be used as gifts, wedding and birthday souvenirs for as low as N500 a pack. Also, their hampers filled with various food items can be delivered to your loved ones this season.

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Instagram: @everythingfoodstore

Call/ WhatsApp: 07085539420