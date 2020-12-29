Connect with us

Episode 8 of Funmi Iyanda's "Public Eye" is all about Prison & its Reforms in Nigeria

Ema Okure shares her Motherhood Story on Episode 6 of "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

Learn how to make Caramel Frappuccino with Sisi Yemmie + Check Out Her Coffee Station

See How Erica Nlewedim's trip to Sierra Leone Went

REDTV Stars Answer some Fun Questions in this Christmas Special

Folawe Omikunle of Teach for Nigeria discusses the Educational System on "Under 40 CEOs"

Catch Sauti Sol's Serenading Performance in "A Sol Christmas"

The Best Christmas Gift + Beach Day | Watch Week 4 of Dodos Uvieghara's Vlogmas

It's all Love, Laughter & Everything 'In-Between' on Episode 2 of "The Men's Club" Holiday Special

Here's Everything that Went Down on Teni's Birthday | Watch “My XXXL Life“

In episode 8 of “Public Eye“, Funmi Iyanda discusses the high number of people who are imprisoned while ‘awaiting trial’, innocent babies locked behind bars alongside their mothers, and the bribery and corruption with the Honourable Minister of the Interior Federal Ministry of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, The Director of the Prisoners’ Rights Initiative (PRAI), Ahmed Adetola Kazeem, and an investigative journalist and writer, Fisayo Soyombo.

Watch the new episode below:

