She’s Back! Niyola chats with Kiki Mordi about Her Journey So Far & Forthcoming Single “Olúmorántí”

It’s been three years since music sensation Niyola has been away from the music scenes to live a life away from the eyes of the public. In the time since then, she has dealt with the double tragedy of losing both parents and a close friend, as well as an expired contract with E.M.E.

The singer is, however, set to make her return to the music space on Friday with “Olúmorántí“, a song of hurt and moving on.

Talking with Emmy-nominated journalist, Kiki Mordi, Niyola lets listeners into her life with the backstory of her journey from the shattering loss of her friend till now.

Watch below: