She's Back! Niyola chats with Kiki Mordi about Her Journey So Far & Forthcoming Single "Olúmorántí"

Let Kiitana Show You 20 Ways to Style Your Jeans

A Letter to Santa, a Sister for Christmas & More Fun Stuff in Adanna & David's Vlogmas

Watch Ronke Raji's Morning Routine as a Mum of Two

You Can Now Watch Blessing Egbe's "The Ten Virgins" on BN TV

It’s #Vlogmas Season! Watch Day 1 of Sisi Yemmie’s New Vlog

Mariah Carey's Elle Song Association Holiday Feature is Just As Awesome As Expected

Get Your Behind the Scenes Pass to Dodos Uvieghara’s Epic 30th Birthday Shoot

5 Things We Learned about Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko in His Interview with BBC Igbo

What is it like being a New Mum? Mory Coco is Taking us Through her Journey

Published

30 mins ago

 on

It’s been three years since music sensation Niyola has been away from the music scenes to live a life away from the eyes of the public. In the time since then, she has dealt with the double tragedy of losing both parents and a close friend, as well as an expired contract with E.M.E.

The singer is, however, set to make her return to the music space on Friday with “Olúmorántí“, a song of hurt and moving on.

Talking with Emmy-nominated journalist, Kiki Mordi, Niyola lets listeners into her life with the backstory of her journey from the shattering loss of her friend till now.

Watch below:

