BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with Nollywood Classics! Watch “Alice, My First Lady” starring Sam Loco, Patience Ozokwor & Chinny Ahaneku

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is starting the year 2021 with a bang, after we successfully delivered loads of entertaining movies in 2020 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

To begin the year, we’ll be showing a couple of Nollywood Classics and today’s movie is titled “Alice, My First Lady“. Directed by Chinny Ahaneku. Alice is a young woman who doesn’t know that she has been living with a curse since she was 11 years old. She fights her way through to get what she wants, inflicting hurt to anyone who crosses her path.

The movie stars Chinny Ahaneku, Sam Loco Efe, Patience Ozokwor, and Nkeiru Sylvanus.

Watch the videos below:

Part one:

Part two: