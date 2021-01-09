Connect with us

Here's Episode 5 (The Prophecy) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with Nollywood Classics! Watch "Alice, My First Lady" starring Sam Loco, Patience Ozokwor & Chinny Ahaneku

Make Perfect Chicken Stir Fry with Sisi Jemimah's Recipe

New Video: Wizkid feat. Burna Boy - Ginger

Sisi Yemmie's Smoky Chicken Stew Recipe is a Must Try

The Alma Chronicle & Lala Alakija take on the TGIF Crew on this episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Birthday Outing with Friends | See what a Day in the Life of Michelle Gentry is Like

DJ Crowd Kontroller details his Fatherhood Journey on Episode 7 of "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

Michelle Obama chronicles "Life After the White House" in New Documentary | Here's the Trailer

The Naija Guide to Surviving an Apocalypse, According to David Oyelowo

Here’s Episode 5 (The Prophecy) of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series “Papa Benji”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Episode 5 of Basketmouth‘s comedy web series “Papa Benji” is here. This episode is tagged “The Prophecy”.

Off his, The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji” comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator and Basketmouth himself.

The comedy series follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, an industrious Igbo man who took a loan to start his pepper soup joint, which attends to many other interesting characters that come into the joint. Enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers and staff at the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Have you heard the soundtracks for the web series? Click here in case you haven’t.

Missed the last episode? Catch up here

Watch the new episode below:

