Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi of Gbemisoke Shoes talks Media & the Fashion Business on "Under 40 CEOs"

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi the CEO of Gbemisoke Shoes in this episode of “Under 40 CEOs“.

Gbemi was born as a Princess of the Olagbegi family in Owo, a city in Ondo State, SouthWestern Nigeria.

She attended Pampers private school, Surulere, and Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo. She also attended Queens College, Yaba before she proceeded to Oakland University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication.

Gbemi would later obtain a master’s degree in Media and Communication from Pan African University, Lagos State in 2009. She is a Nigerian broadcaster and presenter known for presenting programmes on Cool FM and The Beat FM.

Whilst trying to solve a personal problem involving finding nice shoes for big-footed ladies, Gbemi found herself in the fashion industry.

Watch part 1 below:

Watch part 2 below:

