It's ‘50/50’ on Episode 3 of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series "Papa Benji"

Here's Everything that Went Down on Teni's Birthday | Watch “My XXXL Life“

Catch Part 1 & 2 of Falz's Black Box Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

A Week in the Life of Tolani Baj - Moving into Her Apartment, Driving in Lagos & Meeting Fans

Catch the Final Chapter of Blessing Egbe's Biblical Parable of "The Ten Virgins"

Watch Kie Kie & VJ Adams on this Special Episode of the Ndani TGIF Show

It's the Season Finale of Neptune 3’s "Table For Two: A Series of First Dates"

"The Men's Club" Holiday Special is Finally Here | Watch on BN TV

Toke Makinwa puts Her Knowledge of Christmas songs to Test on "Toke Moments"

Don't Miss Episode 2 (Premium Tears) of Ndani TV's Series "Game On"

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Episode 3 of Basketmouth much-anticipated comedy web series “Papa Benji” is here. This one is tagged “50/50”.

Off his, The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji” comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator and Basketmouth himself.

The comedy series follows the life of its eponymous character, Papa Benji, an industrious Igbo man who took a loan to start his pepper soup joint, which attends to many other interesting characters that come into the joint.

Have you heard the soundtracks for the web series? Click here in case you haven’t.

Missed the first episode? Catch up here

Enjoy!

