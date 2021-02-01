Biodun Da’Silva: Turn your Dreams into Reality Using these Tips

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams” – Eleanor Roosevelt

I recently started a weight-loss routine and I was reminded, through the process, that everything of worth and value takes time. Doing the work and putting in the time is far easier than actually getting the work done or getting results. Gaining weight is extremely easy for most people. Losing the weight and recording the result takes a significant amount of time and most importantly, maintaining a desired weight or shape requires conscious effort and total commitment to the process. Perseverance, determination, and consistency also go hand to hand in accomplishing anything.

We all dream differently but dreaming is the easy part; it is completely normal to dream of things we desire and in most cases, those things are usually outside our area of control – we hardly wish for things we already possess. Aspirations come as dreams or wishes but when we stay too long fantasising without making a clear and concise plan, or building the determination and tenacity to make these dreams become reality, we are simply wasting our time. Dreams do come through but we must work towards that.

Many people aspire to become successful in their chosen field or to become the next Bill Gates, Serena Williams and other notable figures of this world but the process and the journey to becoming who they are wasn’t a walk in the park and certainly took years of continuous learning, practice and hard work openly and behind the scene. Every successful person you’ve ever encountered was a dreamer; they once dreamed of success, put their dream to test and backed it up with actions.

Like everything in life, our dreams will be tested by favourable and unfavourable circumstances. We will doubt the viability of the dream, our purpose, decisions, choices and even our mental state. There will be disappointments, limited recourse from friends and associates when we need it. There will be times you’ll wish to give up or forget why you started the journey, however, success awaits those who never give up but push through to the end.

Another things we’ll be faced with is fear – the fear of failure and the uncertainties that lie ahead will begin to creep it once we set our minds to pursue our dreams and smash our goals. This is a normal part of any successful journey. We are emotional beings and when we find ourselves in any unfamiliar situation, our normal reaction will automatically default to a flight or fight mode. The road to success isn’t an easy one irrespective of our races, gender or social status. Courage is knowing all the fears and dangers and still choosing to move forward. The number one rule of thumb, once you desire to follow your dream, is to face your fears and be yourself.

The perks about being yourself is that you will not waste it living someone else’s life. We live at a time when losing oneself to gain validation from the public is prevalent. Such validations will sustain you temporarily, but being yourself will set a strong foundation for the accomplishment of your goals. When you are comfortable being yourself, you will be confident in yourself, your abilities and, most importantly, you will be the one to determine how others treat you.

Your dreams or aspirations are the core essence of who you are as a human. When you follow your dream, you experience a sense of fulfillment and accomplishment. Imagine a world where every individual you meet is fulfilled and content doing what they love, there’ll probably be less strife in the world and our lives will be so much easier. To be a doctor, lawyer, architect, surgeon, or successful entrepreneur takes time and years of silent struggle. The journey is paved with tears, sweat, smile and disappointments. Those who’ve survived it did it afraid and it paid off for them eventually.

Dreams takes time and not putting your dreams to action takes an equal amount of time. For every time you fail to work on your dream, you are doing something else that may not be favorable or contribute to your progression in the long run. The future belongs to those who not only dream but work on their dream when it rains, shines or snows until all parts of their dream becomes a reality.