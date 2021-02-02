Your Better Self with Akanna: Breaking Out of the Prison of your Mind

Each pair uses different tactics. Fear and Doubt remind the prisoners how comfortable they have it in their little cells, and that a prison is a prison so there’s no point in gaining more ground there. They remind them of the last times they tried and how they failed woefully. They are very persuasive officers – very good at their job. Imagination and Action, on the other hand, are not so good. They are not men of many words. They hardly bring up the past. They only encourage the prisoners to envision a different kind of life within the prison, and go for it!