Tolulope Olajide is honoring his Late Wife Chidinma’s Legacy through a “Balanced Wheel” Community

In the midst of tremendous grief, Tolulope is honoring his late wife’s legacy and also lending a hand to others by starting Balanced Wheel – a platform where he can share his honest experience with the grief of loss as a black ethnic minority widowed and young father, and how he is navigating his new normal.

Unfortunately, on the 20th of March 2020, Tolulope’s life completely changed forever when his wife, Chidinma, passed away due to a brief illness after getting infected with COVID-19.

In 2016, we shared this beautiful wedding video of Tolulope Olajide and his Chidinma as she rendered a song she had written for her husband. Since then, a family of two blossomed into four with two beautiful children.

To say that the death of my spouse has rocked my world would be putting it lightly – the transition from a happy family with two amazing children (2 years and 4 months old) to single parenthood is something I never thought to even prepare for. Our world has changed forever, and I have been experiencing a range of emotions I never even knew was possible. In trying to make sense of my grief, loss, and bereavement, and my readjusting journey to wholeness, I decided to start Balanced Wheel – a platform where I share my honest experience with the grief of loss as a black ethnic minority widowed and young father from Nigeria. Navigating my new normal as a single parent, and everything else in between through blog posts, videos, and eventually, a community. In addition to sharing my journey, I believe that many of the resources I’ve discovered deserve a wider audience since I found that the necessary information for bereavement and grief work is scattered and also there’s limited information for Black ethnic minority widowed young parents like myself.

Tolulope is on a journey to find healing, sustain hope, and aim to grow through this trauma that he has experienced. Through his website, Tolulope is providing resources for people who may have lost their loved ones and need help making sense of and coping with their grief.

Tolulope is hoping to build a vibrant online community where anyone affected by grief, loss, and individuals, families, and communities providing help to the bereaved can find healing, sustain hope, and aim to thrive as they journey together towards wholeness.

He needs you to join him on this journey as he navigates through life as a young widower and as a young widowed parent.