Ever Wondered What Life on the Street is Actually Like? Then Check Out This Exclusive Snippet of "Awon Boyz"

A Day in the Life of Falz - Cooking, a Trip to the Art Center & Home Tour with Naomi Campbell

Watch Episode 4 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi"

Let Sisi Jemimah Show You how to make Smokey Party Jollof Rice

Yam, Scrambled Eggs, Goat Meat Pepper Soup - Enjoy Sunday Brunch with Sisi Yemmie's Recipe

First Photos from Harrysong & Alex's White Wedding | #Tarex2021

The #BNMovieFeature concludes with Aicha Macky's documentary "The Fruitless Tree"

Watch Part 3 (The Sleepwalker) of Biodun Stephen's "Sugar Chops" starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

Teni Takes us Behind the Scenes of "Wondaland" Album Preparations in this Episode of "My XXXL Life"

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Cow Leg Stew (Omi Obe) Recipe is so Thirst Trapping

Published

7 hours ago

 on

The documentary “Awon Boyz,” which depicts the life of an ordinary Nigerian street hustler, will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, two years after its initial premiere in cinemas.

Click here to know more about the documentary.

The documentary which was created by Lagos based production company, Zero Degrees and directed by Tolulope Itegboje, features 8 area boys who tell their individual stories of what life on the street is actually like, beyond what people believe it to be. And also the circumstances that led them to where they currently are.

“Awon Boyz,” tells an all-encompassing story of love, freedom, hope, missed opportunities and self-belief. The characters who make this story worthwhile may have accepted their label, but they also believe it to be an act to get what they want. Life is a battle for them, and they are willing to do what it takes.

What the documentary seeks to do is expand the conversation that people are having about street hustlers, to go beyond the gangster life some of them live, the hooliganism and crime, and throw light on the trove of opportunities these same people are creating and what can be done with that.

It goes further to showcase the uniqueness of the Nigerian lifestyle, that ability to laugh through the chaos which Fela pointed out in one of his songs – them go look pocket money no dey, suffering and smiling.

 Check out this exclusive snippet below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

