Connect with us

BN TV Music

"A Better Time" & Collaborating with Nicki Minaj - Davido tells it all on the "IonWannaTalk" Podcast

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie show you how to Make Delicious Chicken Salad + Honey Mustard Salad Dressing

BN TV Scoop

Toke Makinwa, Niyola, Denola Grey are COVID-19 Survivors & They Want You to Know This About the Pandemic

BN TV News

Trade, Finance & Partnership - That's What Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Official Visit to Nigeria is All About

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda explores Agriculture as Nigeria's Leeway to Economic Prosperity on "Public Eye"

BN TV Music

Watch the Official Trailer for Demi Lovato's Four-Part Documentary "Dancing with the Devil"

BN TV Movies & TV

"We're Happy We Made It to 20 Seasons" - Kim Kardashian on Ending "Keeping Up With The Kardashians"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

BTS Shots + Meet the Cast of Biodun Stephen's Forthcoming Movie "Breaded Life" | You Can Also Watch the Teasers

BN TV

Wunmi Williams of Nakenohs Boulevard is the Latest Guest on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Cassandra wants Revenge! Catch Episode 2 of "Bad Gang"

BN TV

“A Better Time” & Collaborating with Nicki Minaj – Davido tells it all on the “IonWannaTalk” Podcast

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In this episode of the “IonWannaTalk” podcast, Afrobeats superstar and DMW head honcho, Davido discusses his album “A Better Time“, collaborations and how COVID has affected him financially.

About the past year, he says

We just went through a crazy year, COVID. A different year for this generation. I don’t think anything has come and paused the world the way COVID paused the world. We had to change our way of living.

About how COVID has affected  him financially he says,

I think anybody would be lying if they say they haven’t been affected financially. Being financially affected, for me, might be last, but like I lost money. You know, just really trying to really calm down and just find other ways to make money.

On his latest album “A Better Time”, he says,

COVID brought that album out because if  COVID didn’t come, I would have been on tour and I probably wouldn’t have had time to record.

On how his collaboration with Nicki Minaj happed he said,

Funny story, I ain’t never met her till today. When I was in LA, she was about to give birth. You kow, I have kids so I wanted to give her that special time to give birth. But we did the record like 6 months before. I’m in Abuja and then I was in the studio like a night before. So I went to the club and after the club I’m drunk bro and I’m like, yo! Nicki would kill this song bro… And then I get in the car and I’m like yo, I’m about to DM her. Then I check and I’m like oh, she follows me and she’s been following me. Then I DM’d her.

Watch the full conversation below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Mistakes Nigerians in the Diaspora Make When Buying Properties in Nigeria

Unemployment in Nigeria is a Result of Multiple Sector Failures

#BNCreativesCorner: Anne Adams Bends Clay to Create Stunning Artwork

#BNShareYourHustle: The Pancake Place Will Have Your Taste Buds Tingling For More

Mfonobong Inyang: I am No Ordinary Woman, My Dreams Come True!
Advertisement
css.php