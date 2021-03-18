Must Watch Trailer: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Sola Sobowale in Moses Inwang’s Upcoming Movie “Lockdown”

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

A lockdown is coming and it’s nothing like you’ve ever experienced before!

Filmmaker Moses Inwang has dropped the official trailer for his forthcoming movie “Lockdown” and it’s s so captivating.

Directed by Moses Inwang, “Lockdown” stars Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Sola Sobowale, Emem Inwang, Chioma Akpotha, Tony Umez, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Jide Kene Achifusi (Swanky JKA), Nobert Young, Josh 2 Funny, Yomi Black, BamBam, Ada Ameh, Ben Touitou, Charles Awurum and many “Nollywood favourites” as they give a stellar performance in this thought-provoking movie.

This thrilling film is produced by David Eruotor and KC Obiajulu, and executive produced by Sneeze Films, Micheal Djaba, FilmOne Entertainment, iFactory LIVE, CEM Media Group.

“Lockdown” will be available in cinemas from the 28th of May

Watch the trailer below:

