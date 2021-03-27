Watch Part 3 (The Sleepwalker) of Biodun Stephen’s “Sugar Chops” starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Part 3 (The Sleepwalker) of Biodun Stephen‘s comedy series “Sugar Chops” has premiered.

“Sugar Chops” follows the story of 16-year-old Titi aka Chops and her mum, Ms B, as they take us on a hilarious journey of mischief, friendship and romance.

The series stars Bisola Aiyeola, Ariyike Olowolagba, Micheal Afolarin, Ayuba AdebayoTimi Richards and a handful of special appearances by your faves.

Watch the new episode below:

