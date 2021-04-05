Eme Akenzua discusses “God’s Heart For Adoption” in this Episode of Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life”

Author and book activist, Koko Kalango has a new episode of her lifestyle talk show “Colours of Life” season 2 on YouTube.

In this week’s episode, Koko Kalango has an insightful conversation with Eme Akenzua on “God’s heart for adoption”.

The talk show aims to bring hope and transform lives through the true-life stories of people who have been through traumatic experiences.

Watch the new episode below: