Eme Akenzua discusses “God’s Heart For Adoption” in this Episode of Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life”
Author and book activist, Koko Kalango has a new episode of her lifestyle talk show “Colours of Life” season 2 on YouTube.
In this week’s episode, Koko Kalango has an insightful conversation with Eme Akenzua on “God’s heart for adoption”.
The talk show aims to bring hope and transform lives through the true-life stories of people who have been through traumatic experiences.
Watch the new episode below: