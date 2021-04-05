Connect with us

BN TV

Eme Akenzua discusses "God's Heart For Adoption" in this Episode of Koko Kalango's "Colours of Life"

BN TV Comedy

Watch this Hilarious Episode of Nasboi's "Akpan" Series featuring BamBam & Teddy A

BN TV Music

It's Here! Meet the First Four Talents of The Voice Nigeria Season 3

BN TV

Here's Another Dose of Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington as they Share their Journey to Having Baby Zaiah

BN TV Music

ICYMI: Catch the First Two Episodes of The Voice Nigeria Season 3

BN TV Music

Find Out What's Next for Mavin Records in the 2nd Part of Don Jazzy's "BlackBox Interview"

BN TV Nollywood

ICYMI: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude

BN TV

Watch the New Episode of "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

BN TV

You Have to See the First Episode of Titan Toonz' New Animated Series "The Mask of Shinobi"

BN TV Nollywood

It's Here! Watch Biodun Stephen's Movie "Joba" starring Blossom Chukwujekwu & Enado Odigie on BN TV

BN TV

Eme Akenzua discusses “God’s Heart For Adoption” in this Episode of Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Author and book activist, Koko Kalango has a new episode of her lifestyle talk show “Colours of Life” season 2 on YouTube.

In this week’s episode, Koko Kalango has an insightful conversation with Eme Akenzua on “God’s heart for adoption”.

The talk show aims to bring hope and transform lives through the true-life stories of people who have been through traumatic experiences.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Dennis Isong: 7 Things you Need to Check Before you Purchase Properties from Real Estate Companies

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

“Beautiful Chaos” – Re-witnessing a Recent Point Zero | by Tega Oghenechovwen

Titi Oliyide: How to Get Your Kids Interested in STEM

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Of Hope, Happy Endings & Life’s Uncertainties
Advertisement
css.php