It’s Here! Meet the First Four Talents of The Voice Nigeria Season 3

The Voice Nigeria is here again with season three and it’s time to meet the season’s first talents to warm their ways to the hearts of their coaches, Waje, Darey, Yemi Alade and Falz.

From Rachel Ogondi, the first talent with four chair turns in 60 seconds and the spirited Ewaoluwa to the easy-going Tosin and the enigmatic Peace, let the new talents of The Voice Nigeria season 3 introduce themselves to you in 60 seconds each.

Get to know Rachel Ogondi:

The spirited Ewaoluwa tells us about herself in 60 seconds.

Meet the easy-going Tosin in 60 seconds.

Learn more about the enigmatic Peace in 60 seconds.