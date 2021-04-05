Connect with us

It's Here! Meet the First Four Talents of The Voice Nigeria Season 3

Watch this Hilarious Episode of Nasboi's "Akpan" Series featuring BamBam & Teddy A

Eme Akenzua discusses "God's Heart For Adoption" in this Episode of Koko Kalango's "Colours of Life"

Here's Another Dose of Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington as they Share their Journey to Having Baby Zaiah

ICYMI: Catch the First Two Episodes of The Voice Nigeria Season 3

Find Out What's Next for Mavin Records in the 2nd Part of Don Jazzy's "BlackBox Interview"

ICYMI: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude

Watch the New Episode of "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

You Have to See the First Episode of Titan Toonz' New Animated Series "The Mask of Shinobi"

It's Here! Watch Biodun Stephen's Movie "Joba" starring Blossom Chukwujekwu & Enado Odigie on BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Voice Nigeria is here again with season three and it’s time to meet the season’s first talents to warm their ways to the hearts of their coaches, Waje, Darey, Yemi Alade and Falz.

From Rachel Ogondi, the first talent with four chair turns in 60 seconds and the spirited Ewaoluwa to the easy-going Tosin and the enigmatic Peace, let the new talents of The Voice Nigeria season 3 introduce themselves to you in 60 seconds each.

Get to know Rachel Ogondi:

The spirited Ewaoluwa tells us about herself in 60 seconds.

Meet the easy-going Tosin in 60 seconds.

Learn more about the enigmatic Peace in 60 seconds.

