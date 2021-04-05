Here’s Another Dose of Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington as they Share their Journey to Having Baby Zaiah

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington shared a bit of their journey towards having a child at the Waterbrook Church in Lagos on Easter Sunday.

Their message, titled “Final Say Faith” was shared with the hope to inspire, encourage and help you heal and build your faith. According to Banky W,

This is the story behind the song. Hope it inspires and encourages you. We pray that it builds up your hope, confidence, trust and faith in God. Hope it reminds you that delay and disappointment is not denial; and that while your faith in God will not prevent you from hurting, it will help you heal, get back up and keep on going, trying and believing until your breakthrough comes.

Adesua gets candid about trying to have a baby, getting trolled on the internet, opting for IVF, getting pregnant with twins and having a miscarriage before finally having their baby, Zaiah Wellington. The couple talks about grieving and overcoming the challenges that came with these experiences together.

Watch the message below:

