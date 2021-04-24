Schucks Media’s Animated Short Film “Light Strands” Navigates the Life of a Young Graduate | Watch the Trailer

Connect with us

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Here’s the official trailer for an animated short film by Schucks Media titled “Light Strands“.

“Light Strands” follows the story of a young girl, Sade who has just graduated from University and has her whole life in front of her.

Sade feels life is going to be a breeze now but is forced to have a rethink. As she is faced with lives challenges, she begins to question herself and her place in the world.

Watch the trailer below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

