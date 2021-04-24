Schucks Media’s Animated Short Film “Light Strands” Navigates the Life of a Young Graduate | Watch the Trailer

Here’s the official trailer for an animated short film by Schucks Media titled “Light Strands“.

“Light Strands” follows the story of a young girl, Sade who has just graduated from University and has her whole life in front of her.

Sade feels life is going to be a breeze now but is forced to have a rethink. As she is faced with lives challenges, she begins to question herself and her place in the world.

Watch the trailer below: