BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?
Last month, Alex Rodriguez launched a men’s makeup product. Of course, when men on TwitterNG got wind of it, they went all machete-y. They claimed they saw no need for men to wear makeup, and would never in any way paint their faces.
Now, Alex Rodriguez isn’t asking men to wear lipstick or lashes, his product is to a ‘Blur Stick’ that will help “conceal blemishes or razor bumps.”
Working with the Hims & Hers team, I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps.
That’s why I am excited to share a new @Hims product – The Blur Stick. It’s a convenient concealer specifically designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections.