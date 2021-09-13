“I Want to be Happy Again” – Sisi Ope is Back from One Year Hiatus

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Makeup artist and Beauty influencer Sisi Ope is back on your screens and first, she’s giving life updates on where and how she has been since her family had to flee from their home to escape from “hoodlums” who attacked them after the #EndSARS protests.

It’s been one year since she left YouTube and she says she wants to move on and be happy, she’s tired of carrying the weight of that day and she only needs positivity right now.

Sisi Ope bears it all! Catch the updates below:

