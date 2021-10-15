A Peek into Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship on GQ’s “The Couples Quiz”

Connect with us

Published

20 mins ago

 on

It’s another episode of GQ’s “The Couples Quiz“!

This episode gives a peek into the relationship of actress Megan Fox and musician Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple ask each other all sorts of questions (and hopefully know the answers). Can MGK name all of Megan’s tattoos? What did they do on their first date? Does Megan know the name of his sixth album? Find out which one of these lovebirds knows the other best.

Watch the video below:

