Two Quick & Easy Recipes from Zeelicious: Noodles + Yam & Palm Oil Sauce

Here’s a simple dinner recipe from Zeelicious to help you make quick and easy noodles with a twist.

Ingredients

3 noodles

2 Noodles seasoning

1/2 red bell pepper

1/2 green bell pepper

1/2 yellow bell pepper

1 small onion bulb

1 carrot

1 garlic clove

1/2 tablespoon green chilli or any fresh pepper of choice

1 cooking spoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

Watch the video below:

Zeelicious also shows you how to make a quick and easy palm oil sauce with boiled yam.

Ingredients

Yam and Palm Oil

1/2 tuber yam

1 cup Ugba

2 Kpanla fish

2 cups palm oil

1 tablespoon crayfish

2 seasoning cubes

1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic paste

1 onion bulb

Salt to taste

Watch the video below: