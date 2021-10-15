Connect with us

Two Quick & Easy Recipes from Zeelicious: Noodles + Yam & Palm Oil Sauce

A Peek into Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship on GQ's "The Couples Quiz"

Temi Otedola's Beauty Routine + Skincare Tips

"OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" is Back with Season 4! Don't Miss the First Episode

It's Finally Here! Watch Episode 1 of "Our Best Friend's Wedding" Season 2

Watch the Trailer for "The Days To Follow" a 2D Animation about Two Sisters & their #EndSARS Protest Experience

Burna Boy talks Being a Pioneer of Afro-fusion & Winning a Grammy on Home Grown Radio

Sandra Ezekwesili joins Moet & Nicole to discuss Consent in Season Finale of "Spill The Tea With The Abebes"

Make Grilled Chicken Burger at Home with Kikifoodies' Recipe

Catch FK & Jola in the 'Agony Aunty' Episode of "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Here’s a simple dinner recipe from Zeelicious to help you make quick and easy noodles with a twist.

Ingredients

3 noodles
2 Noodles seasoning
1/2 red bell pepper
1/2 green bell pepper
1/2 yellow bell pepper
1 small onion bulb
1 carrot
1 garlic clove
1/2 tablespoon green chilli or any fresh pepper of choice
1 cooking spoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
1 tablespoon light soy sauce
1 tablespoon oyster sauce

Watch the video below:

Zeelicious also shows you how to make a quick and easy palm oil sauce with boiled yam.

Ingredients

Yam and Palm Oil

1/2 tuber yam
1 cup Ugba
2 Kpanla fish
2 cups palm oil
1 tablespoon crayfish
2 seasoning cubes
1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic paste
1 onion bulb
Salt to taste

Watch the video below:

Leave a Reply

