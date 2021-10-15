BN TV
Two Quick & Easy Recipes from Zeelicious: Noodles + Yam & Palm Oil Sauce
Here’s a simple dinner recipe from Zeelicious to help you make quick and easy noodles with a twist.
Ingredients
3 noodles
2 Noodles seasoning
1/2 red bell pepper
1/2 green bell pepper
1/2 yellow bell pepper
1 small onion bulb
1 carrot
1 garlic clove
1/2 tablespoon green chilli or any fresh pepper of choice
1 cooking spoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
1 tablespoon light soy sauce
1 tablespoon oyster sauce
Watch the video below:
Zeelicious also shows you how to make a quick and easy palm oil sauce with boiled yam.
Ingredients
Yam and Palm Oil
1/2 tuber yam
1 cup Ugba
2 Kpanla fish
2 cups palm oil
1 tablespoon crayfish
2 seasoning cubes
1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic paste
1 onion bulb
Salt to taste
Watch the video below: