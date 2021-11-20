Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Is Kemi's Marriage in Trouble? Watch Episode 4 of "Our Best Friend's Wedding" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

The Sarunmi's Consider Family Planning Options in Episode 2 of "Therapy" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Saga & Nini Team Up in this Super Cute Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Music

Watch Darko Vibes perform "Je M'appelle" live on Glitch Africa

BN TV Music

You've Got to Watch Ayra Starr's Live Performance of "Bloody Samaritan" & "Fashion Killer"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Wingonia Ikpi's Horror Short Film "Otana"

BN TV

Don Jazzy tells it all in This Episode of “OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz”

BN TV

Temi Otedola details Her Iceland Getaway with Mr Eazi in New Travel Vlog

BN TV

#BBNaija's Angel & JMK join the 'Real Hot Girl' Episode of "I Said What I Said"

BN TV

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman share their 'Meet-Cute' Encounter in Episode 3 of Inkblot's “Meet & Greet” Season 3

BN TV

Is Kemi’s Marriage in Trouble? Watch Episode 4 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Episode 6 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” season 2 starts off on a sad note with Lanre’s masculinity being questioned yet again.

Looks like Kemi’s marriage is in trouble, and Ekeng might be adding stalker and ghost to his resume soon.

Directed by Belinda Yanga, this new season boasts of many familiar and new faces with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi returning as Kemi, Martha Ehinome joining the cast to play the role of Jade and Maurice Sam joining as Charles to complete the trio we all know and love.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php