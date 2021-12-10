Connect with us

Ekeng is Fighting for His Woman in Episode 9 of "Our Best Friend's Wedding" Season 2

Gbemi & Toolz discuss Tips & Tricks for Sex Life in Episode 9 of "OffAir" Season 4

New Video: Johnny Drille feat. Ladipoe - Driving in the Rain

Grace Ajilore's Girl Talk Vlog is all about Toxic Relationships & Self-Love

Here's what you missed at Johnny Drille's 'Johnny's Room Live 3' Concert in Lagos

MBGN 2021 Oluchi Madubuike Plans to Create Sustainable Solutions for Cancer Survivors with Her Miss World “Beauty with a Purpose” Project 

Watch Dremo perform "Talk and Do" live on Glitch Africa

Obi Osika recounts his journey and key milestones that shaped the Nigerian music scene in this episode of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

Check Out the Official Trailer for AY Makun's Upcoming Film "Christmas in Miami"

Get to know Adeolu Adefarasin in the latest episode of "Shop Talk"

Ekeng is Fighting for His Woman in Episode 9 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

Published

35 mins ago

 on

Episode 9 0f “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” season 2 starts off with Kemi down in the dumps while Ekeng on the other hand is out here fighting for his woman.

Muna the troublemaker is still ever-present and preventing true love from taking place. She has developed some new ideas on the building conflict between her and Jade.

Directed by Belinda Yanga, this new season boasts of many familiar and new faces with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi returning as Kemi, Martha Ehinome joining the cast to play the role of Jade and Maurice Sam joining as Charles to complete the trio we all know and love.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

