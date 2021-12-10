Ekeng is Fighting for His Woman in Episode 9 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

Episode 9 0f “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” season 2 starts off with Kemi down in the dumps while Ekeng on the other hand is out here fighting for his woman.

Muna the troublemaker is still ever-present and preventing true love from taking place. She has developed some new ideas on the building conflict between her and Jade.

Directed by Belinda Yanga, this new season boasts of many familiar and new faces with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi returning as Kemi, Martha Ehinome joining the cast to play the role of Jade and Maurice Sam joining as Charles to complete the trio we all know and love.

Watch the new episode below: