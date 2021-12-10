Connect with us

New Video: Johnny Drille feat. Ladipoe – Driving in the Rain

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The visuals for “Driving In the Rain” is finally out and it adopts a performance video concept. This means both Johnny Drille and Ladipoe performed the song to the camera in contrast to a commonly scripted video production.

This is not the first time the Mavin stars will collaborate in 2021. They gave us “Hold On,” a sample track of Drake’s hit classic song “Hold On We Going Home, courtesy of a Monday Music session.

“Driving in the Rain” is a song from Johnny Drille’s debut album “Before We Fall Asleep,” which he produced.

Watch the performance video of “Driving In the Rain” below:

