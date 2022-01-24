BN TV
New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Yaba Buluku Boyz & Effyzzie Music – Tell Somebody
Africa’s powerhouse diva Yemi Alade and Mozambican trio Yaba Buluku Boyz stuns in the tribal visual for thumping African celebratory dance-hit christened “Tell Somebody“, presented by Effyzzie Music.
Produced by the sought-after and award-winning producer Vtek, the anthem features razor-sharp vocals, aggressive chants and is an overall musical spectacle.
The audacious dance-packed visual which breathes life to the vibrant number was shot and directed by 1Ikenna, starring TMGreatness.
Watch the video below: