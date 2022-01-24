Connect with us

BN TV Music

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Yaba Buluku Boyz & Effyzzie Music - Tell Somebody

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Reminisce talks Music, "King of Boys" & Forthcoming Project on "Rubbin Minds"

BN TV Music

Lady Donli brings her vibrant energy to ColorsxStudios with a sparkling performance of her new single

BN TV Music

Let Tribe Music take you beyond the spiritual with their solemn rendition of "Were" on "Glitch Gospel"

BN TV Music

Korty Eo Had a Pretty Interesting Chat with Victony in Her New Vlog | Check it Out

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Greatman Takit, Folabi Nuel & 121 Selah - Fire Fire

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

See BTS Moments from "Therapy" Season 2 featuring Falz & Toke Makinwa

BN TV Music

Lyric Video: Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran - Peru (Acoustic)

BN TV Living

A Lowdown on All that Happened on Dodos Uvieghara's Road Trip to Ras Al Khaimah

BN TV Living

The Spicy Nkwobi Recipe We’ll Definitely Be Trying This Week, Thanks The Kitchen Muse!

BN TV

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Yaba Buluku Boyz & Effyzzie Music – Tell Somebody

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Africa’s powerhouse diva Yemi Alade and Mozambican trio Yaba Buluku Boyz stuns in the tribal visual for thumping African celebratory dance-hit christened “Tell Somebody“, presented by Effyzzie Music.

Produced by the sought-after and award-winning producer Vtek, the anthem features razor-sharp vocals, aggressive chants and is an overall musical spectacle.

The audacious dance-packed visual which breathes life to the vibrant number was shot and directed by 1Ikenna, starring TMGreatness.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Can I Overcome My Personal Challenges?

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Am I Wrong To Expect To Get As Much As I Give?

Ariyike Akinbobola: Nemesis – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Yewande Jinadu: What To Do When You Are Unhappy With Your Job

Enitan Kehinde: Life Lessons I Gleaned from Will Smith’s “Will”
css.php