New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Yaba Buluku Boyz & Effyzzie Music – Tell Somebody

Africa’s powerhouse diva Yemi Alade and Mozambican trio Yaba Buluku Boyz stuns in the tribal visual for thumping African celebratory dance-hit christened “Tell Somebody“, presented by Effyzzie Music.

Produced by the sought-after and award-winning producer Vtek, the anthem features razor-sharp vocals, aggressive chants and is an overall musical spectacle.

The audacious dance-packed visual which breathes life to the vibrant number was shot and directed by 1Ikenna, starring TMGreatness.

Watch the video below: